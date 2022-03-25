Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Shares of SZKMY traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,523. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $121.45 and a 1-year high of $199.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.