Brokerages Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) PT at $143.77

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of VMW traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,468. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average of $127.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. VMware has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

