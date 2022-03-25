Brokerages Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) PT at $143.77

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.77.
Several analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of VMW traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,468. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average of $127.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. VMware has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $172.00.
In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
