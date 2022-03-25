Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Shares of CHUY stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,908. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $496.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after acquiring an additional 70,562 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,351,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,079,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,859,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 413,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.