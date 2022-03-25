Lethean Trading 15% Lower This Week (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 15% against the dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $695,199.51 and approximately $1,126.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,379.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.47 or 0.07006528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00279941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.03 or 0.00818007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00107461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00013313 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.47 or 0.00449453 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.68 or 0.00443177 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

