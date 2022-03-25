Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 160 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $144.80. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.64 and its 200-day moving average is $113.92.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,840. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

