Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 2,457 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $44.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

