Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 71 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.55. The stock had a trading volume of 337,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,684. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $156.27 and a one year high of $327.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.63.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

