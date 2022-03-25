Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an in-line rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get Samsara alerts:

IOT stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. 836,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,573. Samsara has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.24.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.