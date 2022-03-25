Conflux Network (CFX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,515.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.13 or 0.07009119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.48 or 0.00279637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.30 or 0.00822866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00107517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013305 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.65 or 0.00450735 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.27 or 0.00445398 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CFXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.