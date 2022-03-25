Parachute Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $598,329.06 and approximately $126,886.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00024001 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 76.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,527,654 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

