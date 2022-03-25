Mango Markets Achieves Market Capitalization of $197.50 Million (MNGO)

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mango Markets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00046674 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.02 or 0.06995396 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,392.17 or 0.99723315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042676 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

