Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Declines By 88.2%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
COOSF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 690. Carbios SAS has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45.
Carbios SAS Company Profile (Get Rating)
