$3.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.01. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings of $3.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $13.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $16.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $4,178,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.58. The stock had a trading volume of 802,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,846. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.58. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $179.50 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.