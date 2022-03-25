Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) will announce $4.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.49 billion. Baidu posted sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $21.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.79 billion to $21.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.73 billion to $25.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $364,024,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Baidu by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd now owns 662,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,592,000 after buying an additional 37,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Baidu by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $4.07 on Tuesday, reaching $146.54. 3,643,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304,865. Baidu has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.