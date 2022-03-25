Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 1,699 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 360,838 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 357,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.64. 1,698,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,778. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

