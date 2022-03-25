I/O Coin (IOC) Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $874,492.03 and approximately $575.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005016 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001209 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00031969 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.76 or 0.00759873 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,479,282 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

