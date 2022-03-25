Peet DeFi Market Capitalization Reaches $42,080.63 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Peet DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peet DeFi has a total market capitalization of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00046671 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.22 or 0.06986036 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,408.24 or 0.99908415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00042618 BTC.

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

