Zero (ZER) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $215.00

Zero (ZER) traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $204,451.92 and approximately $215.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.91 or 0.00447493 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00100133 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00101983 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006996 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000582 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,218,784 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

