$0.29 EPS Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) to report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Cactus posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WHD. Barclays upped their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

WHD stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 516,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,535. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. Cactus has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $1,636,783.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $493,495.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083 over the last three months. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cactus by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cactus by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 496,539 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth $4,777,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after acquiring an additional 619,369 shares during the period.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

