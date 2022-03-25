$46.06 Million in Sales Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) will post sales of $46.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.92 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $98.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $217.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.71 million to $221.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $244.59 million, with estimates ranging from $232.18 million to $257.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 357.74% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 38,023 shares of company stock valued at $118,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. 30,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

