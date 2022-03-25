Analysts Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT at $43.46

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.46.

Several research firms have commented on DKNG. Cowen dropped their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.20. 16,688,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,609,861. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.97. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.