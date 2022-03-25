Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Update

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS GENSF remained flat at $$41.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. Genus has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Get Genus alerts:

Separately, Investec upgraded Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Genus Plc engages in the provision of genetic livestock services to produce meat and milk. It operates through the following segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment focuses on global porcine sales business. The Genus ABS segment includes global bovine sales business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.