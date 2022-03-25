Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Update

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
OTCMKTS GENSF remained flat at $$41.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. Genus has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $75.00.
Separately, Investec upgraded Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.
Genus Plc engages in the provision of genetic livestock services to produce meat and milk. It operates through the following segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment focuses on global porcine sales business. The Genus ABS segment includes global bovine sales business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genus (GENSF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.