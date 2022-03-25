SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 563.6% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,150.00.

SGSOY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $28.94. 17,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,593. SGS has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

