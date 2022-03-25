Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 538.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,407 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,905,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,680,000 after acquiring an additional 191,145 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,797,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $55.66 and a one year high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.