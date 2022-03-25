Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $513.03. 2,549,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,529. The company has a market capitalization of $482.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $360.55 and a twelve month high of $515.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

