Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Post $5.94 EPS

Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.10. Northrop Grumman posted earnings of $6.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $24.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $25.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $27.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

NOC traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $458.18. 479,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $411.84 and its 200 day moving average is $385.59. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $315.67 and a 52 week high of $490.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.