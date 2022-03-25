ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Reaches $3.92 on Exchanges

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00046671 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.22 or 0.06986036 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,408.24 or 0.99908415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00042618 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

