Pundi X Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (NPXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00035178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00112440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

NPXS is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

