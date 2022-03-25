Coldstack (CLS) Hits Market Capitalization of $976,217.15

Coldstack (CLS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $976,217.15 and approximately $234,283.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00046671 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.22 or 0.06986036 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,408.24 or 0.99908415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00042618 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.