SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $145.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $9,078,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 27.6% in the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 47.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 84.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $107.62. 358,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,201. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.67. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

