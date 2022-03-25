Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives $277.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

BDX traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.67. 722,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,185. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

