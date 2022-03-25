Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.600-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global cut Capri to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.67.

CPRI stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.88. 1,151,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.00. Capri has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

