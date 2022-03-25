Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.11% of Regions Financial worth $22,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

RF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,263,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,154,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

