Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $18,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $493.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,504. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $452.36 and a one year high of $533.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.00.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

