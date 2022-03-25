Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 9,482.17%.

NASDAQ GANX traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $17.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

