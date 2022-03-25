Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 9,482.17%.
NASDAQ GANX traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $17.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Gain Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.
