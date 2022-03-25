Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MBUMY remained flat at $$8.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. Mabuchi Motor has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

Get Mabuchi Motor alerts:

Mabuchi Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, office equipment, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brushless motors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mabuchi Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mabuchi Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.