Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Rises By 716.7%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 716.7% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE FLC traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $25.34.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
