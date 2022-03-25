Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Grows By 647.7%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 647.7% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SGIOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 64,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,812. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

