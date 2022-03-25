Analysts Anticipate Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Announce $1.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.66. Polaris posted earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $10.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.11 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $11.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Polaris.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.93.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.50. 450,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,971. Polaris has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.