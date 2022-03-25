HOPR Achieves Market Cap of $27.20 Million (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, HOPR has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOPR has a market cap of $27.20 million and $424,934.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HOPR

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

