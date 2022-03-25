Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 114.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.84. 2,031,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,123. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $98.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average is $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

In related news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.48.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.