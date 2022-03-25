Garrison Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,940 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,074 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,479.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,304,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,759,000 after buying an additional 1,221,809 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,663,000 after buying an additional 1,004,956 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,926,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,574,000 after buying an additional 735,385 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $27.78. 100,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,894. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $33.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

