CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.90 million-$465.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.76 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.24.
CRWD stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.95. 2,810,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,192. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.83. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48.
In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 152,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 57,941 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.