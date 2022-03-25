CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.90 million-$465.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.76 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.24.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.95. 2,810,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,192. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.83. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 152,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 57,941 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.