Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Covestro (1COV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Covestro (ETR: 1COV):

3/25/2022 – Covestro was given a new €74.00 ($81.32) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/23/2022 – Covestro was given a new €80.00 ($87.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/23/2022 – Covestro was given a new €56.00 ($61.54) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/21/2022 – Covestro was given a new €75.00 ($82.42) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/17/2022 – Covestro was given a new €60.00 ($65.93) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/14/2022 – Covestro was given a new €54.00 ($59.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/7/2022 – Covestro was given a new €92.00 ($101.10) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/2/2022 – Covestro was given a new €74.00 ($81.32) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/2/2022 – Covestro was given a new €53.00 ($58.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/1/2022 – Covestro was given a new €89.00 ($97.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/1/2022 – Covestro was given a new €62.00 ($68.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/28/2022 – Covestro was given a new €54.00 ($59.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/3/2022 – Covestro was given a new €71.00 ($78.02) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/2/2022 – Covestro was given a new €75.00 ($82.42) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/26/2022 – Covestro was given a new €62.00 ($68.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/26/2022 – Covestro was given a new €63.00 ($69.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of 1COV stock traded down €0.14 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €47.48 ($52.18). 851,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.67. Covestro AG has a 1-year low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a 1-year high of €60.24 ($66.20). The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.