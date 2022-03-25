Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,679. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The company has a market cap of $182.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Joan W. Miller purchased 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aptinyx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 88,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

