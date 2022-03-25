Garrison Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.5% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $108.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,595,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,849,565. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.24. The company has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.