Analysts Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target at $51.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,095,000 after acquiring an additional 585,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after acquiring an additional 38,882 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 479,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,389. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of $716.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.