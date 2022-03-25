Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.20

Shares of Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and traded as low as $22.81. Naspers shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 232,283 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NPSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Naspers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Investec cut shares of Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Naspers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

