Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$23.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SIS. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

TSE:SIS traded up C$1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 251,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,530. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.19. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$16.66 and a 12-month high of C$22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.49.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

