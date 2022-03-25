Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FINGF. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of FINGF traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.01. 1,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155. Finning International has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd.

About Finning International (Get Rating)

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.